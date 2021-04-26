AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,797 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 2.9% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $39,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,202,128. The company has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

