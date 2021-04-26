Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Shares Up 3.6%

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 39,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 179,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.15 million and a PE ratio of 24.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Abcourt Mines Company Profile (CVE:ABI)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver, copper, and zinc ores, as well as diamond deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Elder Mine and Tagami Property located near Rouyn-Noranda; the Abcourt-Barvue and Vendome silver-zinc projects located at Barraute; Aldermac property located near Rouyn-Noranda; and the Jonpol property located near Amos, Quebec.

