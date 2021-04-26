Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s stock price fell 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.08 and last traded at $38.08. 15,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,508,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

ANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.63.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,103.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.