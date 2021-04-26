Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,469 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FAX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAX traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,014. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.32.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

