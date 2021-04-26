ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for ABM Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ABM Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 0.01%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $53.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. ABM Industries has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,674.66 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 259.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ABM Industries by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ABM Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after purchasing an additional 383,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

