ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Posted by on Apr 26th, 2021


ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $12.64. 17,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,396. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

