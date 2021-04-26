ABN AMRO Bank’s (AAVMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $12.64. 17,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,396. ABN AMRO Bank has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $13.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

