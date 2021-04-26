Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABST traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.91. 1,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,626. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a market cap of $736.30 million, a PE ratio of 67.78 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0639 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

