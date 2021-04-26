Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock worth $12,203,375. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $289.77. 29,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,992. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $172.57 and a 12-month high of $293.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.