Access Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,457 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.41. 84,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,663. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.91 and a 200-day moving average of $86.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

