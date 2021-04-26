Access Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 15,197 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth $234,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,978. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day moving average of $84.45. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAH. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

