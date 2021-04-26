Access Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

APD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $289.90. The stock had a trading volume of 7,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,219. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.23 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $279.13 and a 200 day moving average of $277.18. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

