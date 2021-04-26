Access Financial Services Inc. Has $19.26 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Access Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Access Financial Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,876,000 after buying an additional 43,070 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 87,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.88 and a 12-month high of $101.59.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

