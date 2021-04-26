Access Financial Services Inc. Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 109.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $6.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,463. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.