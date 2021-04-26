Access Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.15 Million in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.5% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $82,338,000. Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after acquiring an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,686,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 281,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,917. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.21. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

