Access Financial Services Inc. Purchases 52,109 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,109 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Putnam Premier Income Trust worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 51,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 530,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

PPT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,225. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

