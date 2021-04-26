Access Financial Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 52.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,440 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Citrix Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $307,970,000 after buying an additional 1,657,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $144,085,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after acquiring an additional 622,623 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,718,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

CTXS stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.18. The company had a trading volume of 35,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,987. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.26 and a twelve month high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.42.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Antonio G. Gomes sold 12,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $1,822,944.50. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $2,354,701.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,366. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

