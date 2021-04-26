Access Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Access Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,342 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after buying an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 278,330 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock worth $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $8.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $737.56. The company had a trading volume of 728,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,599,926. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $672.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $707.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,484.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. FIX raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

