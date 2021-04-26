Access Financial Services Inc. Sells 7,545 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Access Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio comprises 1.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $14.37 and a 52 week high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

