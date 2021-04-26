Access Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.91 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,136.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at $9,061,402.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,766. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average of $55.76. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of -132.81 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

