Access Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. Access Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the third quarter worth $476,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 301,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 62,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $278,000.

Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $64.27. 32,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,168. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.15. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a one year low of $31.15 and a one year high of $65.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.291 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

