AceD (ACED) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,834.00

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One AceD coin can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. AceD has a market cap of $334,787.23 and approximately $4,834.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded down 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.