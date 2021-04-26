AceD (ACED) Trading 29.1% Lower This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last seven days, AceD has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. AceD has a total market capitalization of $386,884.43 and approximately $6,058.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000026 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000100 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.