Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.08

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acerinox has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Acerinox had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acerinox, S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.