ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.40.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $40.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.16 and a beta of 1.27. ACI Worldwide has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 4.67%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

