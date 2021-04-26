Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

ACAC stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.03. Acies Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $660,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Acies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,500,000.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

