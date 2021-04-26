Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities research analysts at Benchmark started coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

ACAC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.00. 10,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,908. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Acies Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $13.20.

Get Acies Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Acies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.