Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo Sells 30,000 Shares

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Frank Ruffo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $705,346.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 611,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,895. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $4,206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,441,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

