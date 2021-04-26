Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Sells $705,346.20 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,722.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Ruffo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $805,200.00.

ACRS stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 611,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,895. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,713 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 249,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drug candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The Company operates in two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. Its products pipeline includes ATI-450, an investigational oral, novel, small molecule selective MK2 inhibitor compound that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, COVID-19, and additional immuno-inflammatory diseases; ATI-1777, an investigational topical soft JAK 1/3 inhibitor compound, which is in phase 2a clinical trial to treat moderate to severe atopic dermatitis; and ATI-2138, an investigational oral ITK/TXK/JAK3 inhibitor compound for the treatment for psoriasis and/or inflammatory bowel disease, as well as A-101 45% topical solution to treat common warts.

