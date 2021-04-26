Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Sells $200,772.00 in Stock

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 4,400 shares of Acme United stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total transaction of $200,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,298 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,267.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,091. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27. Acme United Co. has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $151.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.53 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 416,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,625 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 89,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acme United during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissor, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmer, safety cutter, lettering product, glue gun, and other craft product under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tool under the Clauss brand.

