ACoconut (AC) Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 26th. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.80 or 0.00005247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a total market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $557,431.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ACoconut has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00066223 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000107 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 75.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

ACoconut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

