Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $205.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Acuity Brands traded as high as $181.72 and last traded at $180.91, with a volume of 2344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.14.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $152.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.86.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6,529.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,792,000 after buying an additional 142,017 shares during the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 78,698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,985,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.17.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.