AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) fell 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$13.67 and last traded at C$13.76. 141,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 783,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AT. Eight Capital raised their price target on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$730.81 million and a P/E ratio of 184.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.76.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$35.20 million. Equities analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AcuityAds news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,032,915. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of AcuityAds stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares in the company, valued at C$31,052,725.43. Insiders sold a total of 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164 over the last 90 days.

AcuityAds Company Profile (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

