Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Hits $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and $574,346.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,880.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.04687074 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.00466252 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $860.87 or 0.01597751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00746353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.07 or 0.00499379 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00062278 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.47 or 0.00422184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.