Acute Angle Cloud Price Hits $0.0139 on Top Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $554,496.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.25 or 0.04664979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.37 or 0.00457005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $829.20 or 0.01557096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00718987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00480604 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00059542 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $220.23 or 0.00413555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

