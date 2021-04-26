ACV Auctions Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACVA) Quiet Period Set To End on May 3rd

ACV Auctions’ (NASDAQ:ACVA) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, May 3rd. ACV Auctions had issued 16,550,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 24th. The total size of the offering was $413,750,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During ACV Auctions’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on ACVA shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

