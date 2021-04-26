ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

ACV Auctions stock opened at $34.92 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

