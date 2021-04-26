Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Dawson James Forecasts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) – Equities research analysts at Dawson James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.18). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.31% and a negative return on equity of 99.57%.

ADMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of ADMP opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $112.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 825.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,451 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.57% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

