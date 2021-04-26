AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $2,047,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,309,473.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AHCO opened at $29.41 on Monday. AdaptHealth has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -490.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

