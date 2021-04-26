adbank (ADB) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.78 Million

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a market cap of $6.78 million and $147,892.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get adbank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00065419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001869 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00060586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.82 or 0.00745446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00094660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,214.54 or 0.07877462 BTC.

adbank Profile

ADB is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for adbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adbank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.