adbank (ADB) Tops One Day Volume of $236,498.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 26th. One adbank coin can currently be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 29.6% lower against the US dollar. adbank has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $236,498.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00064890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.63 or 0.00750864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00095214 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,049.84 or 0.07533861 BTC.

adbank (CRYPTO:ADB) is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 859,270,789 coins. The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adbank using one of the exchanges listed above.

