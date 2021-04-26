ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Given New $57.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 121.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,008. ADC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $685,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

