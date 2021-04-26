Add.xyz Price Up 0.9% This Week (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001017 BTC on major exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $3.09 million and $400,699.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Add.xyz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.49 or 0.00064276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00061030 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.10 or 0.00738100 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00094737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.11 or 0.07420244 BTC.

Add.xyz Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . The official website for Add.xyz is add.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Add.xyz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Add.xyz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Add.xyz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Add.xyz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Add.xyz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.