Adelphi Capital LLP Has $142.89 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Adelphi Capital LLP lifted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,929 shares during the period. Ryanair accounts for about 36.4% of Adelphi Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Adelphi Capital LLP owned about 0.55% of Ryanair worth $142,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ryanair by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RYAAY traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $109.33. 8,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.02. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.04 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

