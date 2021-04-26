AdEx Network One Day Volume Reaches $3.58 Million (ADX)

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last week, AdEx Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. AdEx Network has a market capitalization of $155.31 million and $3.58 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.32 or 0.00002450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00065780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00019905 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00742456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.01 or 0.00094677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,228.00 or 0.07847000 BTC.

AdEx Network Coin Profile

AdEx Network (ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 124,806,371 coins and its circulating supply is 117,663,895 coins. AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

