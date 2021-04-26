adidas (ADDYY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for adidas (OTCMKTS: ADDYY):

4/19/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/15/2021 – adidas had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/12/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/9/2021 – adidas had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/17/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/12/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/11/2021 – adidas had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/11/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/3/2021 – adidas had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

3/1/2021 – adidas was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/26/2021 – adidas had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.07. 34,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,403. adidas AG has a one year low of $102.27 and a one year high of $185.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. adidas had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that adidas AG will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

