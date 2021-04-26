adidas (FRA:ADS) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

adidas (FRA:ADS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €266.10 ($313.06) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €277.54 and a 200 day moving average of €281.07. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

