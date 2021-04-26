adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €290.00 by Warburg Research

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of adidas stock opened at €266.10 ($313.06) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €281.07. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

