adidas (FRA:ADS) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €317.00 ($372.94) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €299.53 ($352.39).

Shares of FRA ADS opened at €266.10 ($313.06) on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1-year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €277.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €281.07.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

