Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,141 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,412 shares of company stock worth $16,910,679. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.93. 57,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.94. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.57 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $246.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

