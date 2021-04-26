Adshares Reaches Market Cap of $3.92 Million (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 31.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Adshares has traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $43,709.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00032681 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009715 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00009407 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,540,828 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars.

